Lake View man kills ex-girlfriend after break-up, police say

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man is in custody, accused in the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, a U.S. Navy veteran who had recently ended her relationship with him.
49-year-old Carla Fluker Mack was shot and killed at her home in Lake View on New Year’s Day. Family members told police that 57-year-old Carl Evans Boyd, of Birmingham, came to the house and went to her bedroom or bathroom, where he shot her multiple times around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators believe he was angry she had recently ended the relationship.
