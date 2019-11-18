Lake View Elementary lockout lifted, law enforcement to remain at school

LAKE VIEW, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The lockout at Lake View Elementary School has been lifted, according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Dismissal will continue as normal as will regular school operations. Law enforcement will remain at the school through the end of the day.
—
3:09 p.m.
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Lake View Police Department after a subject fled from authorities Monday.
According to TCSO, the subject is in the area of Lake View Elementary School which led the school to be placed on lockdown mode. Soon after, the school was changed to be on lockout mode, which prevents anyone from entering or leaving the school at this time.
The change came just after 1 p.m. Law enforcement is in the area at this time, according to TSCO’s Facebook page.
Normal operations will continue inside the school during this time.
TCSO says that the parents and guardians of the children will be notified once the lockout is lifted.
No other information has been released at this time.
