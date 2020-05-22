Lake Tuscaloosa prepares for Memorial Day

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — This upcoming Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start to summer and that means lots of people will be headed to Lake Tuscaloosa for swimming and boating.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency wants to make sure everyone is obeying the law on the water. Senior Trooper Freddie Ingram says he is stepping up his patrols this weekend and is encouraging boaters to use social distancing.

“We will be out watching to make sure everybody has all their safety equipment onboard,” Ingram said. “They need to have a life jacket for everyone on board, have a fire extinguisher and keep distance from everybody on the boats.”

Patrick Swann says he and his family are planning to play it safe on Lake Tuscaloosa and obey the rules to make sure they have a good time safely.

“We just want to get out here and enjoy the sunshine and cool water and play it safe.” Swann said. “Our little kids have on their life jackets on and we are staying safe.”

Ingram says ALEA is also cracking down on anyone drinking and driving.

“We are not going to stand for careless or dangerous operation on the water,” he said. “We are not going to tolerate anyone under the influence of alcohol. We’ve had lots of accidents due to the use of alcohol.”

Ingram says he does not want to write tickets, he only wants folks to have a good time. But he warns anyone who does not comply with the law can face expensive citations.

