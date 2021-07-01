Lake Tuscaloosa boat rental business improving

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WIAT) — More businesses are getting back to normal after struggling due to the pandemic. That includes boating rentals on Lake Tuscaloosa.

Pier 43 boat rental manager Lucy Sellers says her business is going much better this summer than one year ago.

“Now I can tell you this summer is much better than last summer. We have more rentals because we have more boats available, but we are completely rented out for Saturday and Sunday for this weekend and the lake has always been popular on the 4th of July weekend. So we are excited to see more business,” said Sellers.

Sellers believes more customers are getting back on lake Tuscaloosa and boating because they’ve been vaccinated. Sellers says that’s good for business and good for the economy.

“I think people are more comfortable getting out now that we have the vaccine and where we are with the virus, and they are wanting to get out and families are getting out and traveling more and going boating,” said Sellers.

Pontoon boat rentals cost between $375 and $425 per day.