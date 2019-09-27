Lake Purdy water levels down as drought continues across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Staffers here at Lake Purdy’s Let’s Go Fishing say that while the water levels are down at the lake this time of year, they’re not worried.

Although the average passerby might be a bit startled when first laying eyes on Lake Purdy, that’s not the case for Ken DeLap, owner of Lake Purdy Let’s Go Fishing.

“There’s plenty of water out there,” DeLap said. “Rain’s gonna come sooner or later.”

With the drought that has been impacting Central Alabama, the water levels at Lake Purdy have taken a hit. According to Birmingham Water Works, the lake was at around 90% capacity in July. Today, it’s down to around 66%.

In total, BWW said Lake Purdy is down around 6.8 feet.

“I’d rather see it down around 5 feet so that’s a little further in advance but that’s not concerning though,” DeLap said.

DeLap has been on this lake for 27 years and has seen the lake down far more than this before like back in 2016, but even that wasn’t overly damaging.

“We would still continue to rent boats the whole time,” he said. “There was no totally dry lake there were no fish kills.”

Officials from Birmingham Water Works said they’re keeping an eye on lake levels and while they are asking residents at this time to conserve water, that could change if the area doesn’t experience any rain for the next four weeks.