Labor Day weekend brings COVID-19 concerns across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Health experts say they’ve seen positive trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic recently, but they’re worried that another holiday weekend could wipe away some of that progress.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said Thursday she’s concerned Labor Day weekend will have the same effect as other recent holidays.

“We have, I think, a sense of anxiety and deja vu going into these long, three-day weekends, because the last several, including Memorial Day and Fourth of July in particular have been associated with post-holiday surges,” Marrazzo said.

What happened in those cases, she explained, is that COVID-19 cases increased in the week following the holiday weekend. Hospitalizations and deaths then rose the week after that.

If people aren’t responsible this weekend, she fears it could happen again.

“I really want to impress upon people that while we have made some strides with a lot of sacrifice, we are still in a place where we have a lot to do, not only to keep driving things down, but equally importantly and almost more critically to prevent that post-holiday surge,” Marrazzo said.

And the battle is far from over. Marrazzo said daily case counts across the country remain high, and deaths are not declining in all states. She said it’s become clear that masks and social distancing are effective methods for reducing cases, and this is not a time to let up on those strategies.

LATEST POSTS