MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A feared increase in Alabama’s coronavirus caseload after Labor Day get-togethers has yet to materialize two weeks after the holiday.
That’s got health officials cautiously optimistic about the state’s progress in the pandemic.
New cases are being confirmed daily and about 240 people have died of COVID-19 since the first weekend of September. But Alabama’s daily caseload has declined a little instead of skyrocketing, even as testing increases.
The head of the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Scott Harris, says he is “pleasantly surprised.”
Alabama Hospital Association president Donald Wilson says requiring masks in public seems to have made a difference.
LATEST POSTS
- SEC announces partnership with contact tracing company
- Panel to look at old Alabama prisons as new ones planned
- Labor Day holiday has yet to lead to virus surge in Alabama
- Librarians react to furloughing of library employees set to begin Friday
- St. Clair County falls victim to cyber attack, investigation underway