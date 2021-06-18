‘Kuntri Kitchen’ smokes, grills some delicious BBQ for Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The CBS 42 parking lot was smoking Friday morning and we were all happy about it!

Kuntri Kitchen served up some delicious BBQ for the news team on Friday and a few of them kept going back for more. From their chicken to their ribs, this kitchen could make a grown man cry.

Demarcus Rodgers opened up the kitchen four years ago, started from his love of grilling, and he doesn’t see an end in sight. A unique taste with a unique name, Rodgers brings his own kick to the Birmingham BBQ scene.

If you want to try some Kuntri Kitchen on this beautiful Friday, Demarcus and his truck will be in Bessemer from 10:30 to 12:30 a.m. and then will move to Silver Lakes in Alabaster from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every week for the latest edition of Food Truck Friday!