Koch Foods announces $16M expansion, 135 jobs

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, Koch Foods announced a nearly $16 million expansion and 135 jobs that will make the company Etowah County’s second largest business employer.

The company is investing $15.9 million to expand the production line at its Gadsden poultry processing facility.

The project is expected to bring a total of 135 jobs over the next three years.

According to a new release, the Gadsden City Council approved a 10-year abatement Tuesday of all state and local non-educational property taxes and all non-educational construction-related transaction taxes. The expansion will mean an increase in funding for schools.

Information from the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority estimates that returns will be $50,770 annually for Gadsden City Schools, $19,000 annually for county schools (plus a one-time return of $16,000), and $9,500 annually for state schools.

Additionally, the project will bring in an estimated $83,566 per year in occupational tax for the city, city leaders in Gadsden say.

Currently, Koch Foods has 1,040 employees, and the expansion will make the company the second largest business employer in the county behind Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

“We’re really proud to have Koch Foods in Gadsden,” Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton said. “I’m pleased that they’re continuing to expand here, bringing new developments and more good-paying jobs for our citizens.”

According to information from the IDA, poultry and agriculture are two of the largest industrial sector employers in Etowah County, and there are 93 businesses in the county with an agriculture SIC (Standard Industrial Classification) Code.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest in a number of expansions for Koch Foods. The company announced a previous expansion of its Gadsden plant in 2018 and a new, state-of-the-art poultry feed-mill in nearby Attalla in 2019.