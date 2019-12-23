‘Koats for Kids’ provides free coats for children in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several area children received coats this Christmas thanks to a local hair salon.

“Koats For Kids” is a perfect fit for Christmas. For the first time ever, Miracles Hair Design is giving away free coats for the holidays.



Cassandra Brown of Miracles Hair Design

Cassandra Brown, who works for Miracles Hair Design, explained, “It’s more so about us trying to show people we are human too. We can be humanitarians. We are not all about standing behind the chair. So we want to give back to the community and let them know we could be standing on the other side any day. So, just to let people know there is still love out there and that people still care.”



30 coats were donated to be given away, and there were raffles to win a big-screen TV for those who donated.

Free cookies, cupcakes and refreshments were available for everyone who visited



LATEST POSTS