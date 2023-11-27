BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham is accepting applications through Dec. 18 for its Kiwanis Emerging Leaders Program.

The program was developed in 2022 to continue the club’s legacy of leadership in Birmingham and beyond. This initiative introduces a new generation of diverse leaders to both the club and the Birmingham community through mentoring and service opportunities.

This year, the new class will identify a challenge within the community and present possible solutions to club leadership to consider for future initiatives as the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham is looking ahead at the next 105 years and laying a foundation to carry on its tradition of building by serving the community.