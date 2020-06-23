Killingsworth named new president of Jacksonville State University

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University now has a new president.

On Tuesday, the JSU Board of Trustees confirmed Don C. Killingsworth, Jr. as the university’s 13th president. Killingsworth, who has served as acting president since Oct. 22 following the departure of former president John M. Beehler, will begin his new role immediately.

“As JSU’s president, I am more than ever committed to advancing us toward the future by relying on a competent and strong leadership team in all critical areas, restoring relationships with various stakeholders, operating in a conservative and fiscally responsible manner, fundraising to assist the university in its mission, increasing enrollment to the populations that we serve, and exhibiting a ‘student first’ attitude,” Killingsworth said in a statement released Tuesday by the university. “Together, we will move JSU forward.”

According to JSU board members, Dr. Killingsworth’s success, leadership and activism over the last seven months has proven him more than capable to formally lead the more than 9,000 student-enrolled university into the future.

“With every challenge that presented itself during his tenure as acting president, Don rose to the occasion, many times being three steps ahead in how to approach each matter,” JSU board chairman Randy Jones said in the statement. “His caliber, overall expertise and what he’s accomplished since October have since far surpassed our expectations.”

Killingsworth has two degrees from JSU– a bachelor’s degree in geography in 1999 and a master’s degree in counseling in 2001. He received his doctorate degree in higher education administration from the University of Alabama in 2016.

