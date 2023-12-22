ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The second annual Shop with a Cop event took place in Pickens County Friday.

Police officers in Pickens County took dozens of kids on a shopping spree through the Dollar General in Aliceville to spread Christmas cheer.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones says his officers do it to put smiles on the faces of the kids.

“I wish we could do it every month and it’s a joy on the inside of me just to see the kids smile because this might make a life-lasting impact,” Jones said.

Lorissa Holder says seeing the students be able to select as many toys as possible gives her joy, knowing these kids will have a good Christmas.

“They get to see there is some kindness and love in police officers,” Holder said. “And then for them to be allowed to pick out some things they want and have that wish list met this time of the year is exciting to me.”

A total of 60 students from Aliceville Elementary and Pickens County Head Start ages seven to ten years old participated in the shop with a cop.