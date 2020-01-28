Kids build confidence at CrossFit Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — “This was ‘funner’ than I thought.”

That’s what one of the kids who attended CrossFit said before leaving his workout Monday afternoon.

CrossFit’s not only for teens and adults at CrossFit Gardendale, the kids are also enjoying the intense workouts too.

Sundays and Mondays kids ages 7 to 13 can enjoy a kid’s CrossFit workout class at CrossFit Gardendale. The majority of their workouts are body weight-based — slightly different than adult CrossFit classes.

Owner, Chad Langston, said when kids participate in CrossFit, it helps them build self-confidence.

“I think more than anything [they gain] confidence,” Langston said. “Everybody can do CrossFit so they don’t feel left out.”

The coaches tell us that the key is to have fun and build the foundation to create a fit lifestyle the children can maintain for years to follow. Coach Jay Beard at CrossFit Gardendale says often times they get newcomers who show no interest in sports but have a change of heart by the end of their workout.

“We’ve had kids come through who had no interest in sports at all, but they just love this because there wasn’t a ball involved, there wasn’t a team setting, there wasn’t a scoreboard involved, so they love just being in a different environment,” Beard said.

In CrossFit there’s no team to get picked last for, but the coaches tell CBS 42 they still make it a competitive environment where they push each other to get better.

