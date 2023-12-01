VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Khairi and Little Angels’ Memorial is set to hold an infant and maternal benefit dinner with a silent auction at Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Saturday evening.

The benefit dinner will be from 6-8 p.m., featuring Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson and keynote speaker Dr. Jennifer Coleman. Each ticket costs $75 and can be purchased here. The attire is semiformal.

Tomeka Walker is an author, motivational speaker, certified childbirth educator and founder and executive director of Khairi and Little Angels’ Memorial. It’s a nonprofit organization allowing Walker to educate and advocate for maternal awareness and infant care.

Alabama has the highest rates of maternal mortality among Southern states, according to a report from the Milken Institute, an independent think tank in California. Alabama and Mississippi have the two highest rates of maternal mortality in the Deep South.

For more information about Khiari and Little Angels’ Memorial’s events, click here.