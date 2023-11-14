BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Red Mountain Entertainment announced Tuesday that actor and comedian Kevin James will be coming to the Alabama Theatre in spring 2024.

James is known for “The King of Queens,” which premiered in 1998 and ran for nine seasons on CBS. He later made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures’ “Hitch” starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Pixels,” “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” and “Hubie Halloween.”

Since then, James has been in movies such as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2,” “Zookeeper” and “Here Comes the Boom.”

Tickets for his Alabama Theatre stand-up show go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com.