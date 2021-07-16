Kesha, Phoebe Bridgers, Drive-By Truckers: Avondale Brewing Co. to host big names in upcoming concerts

Kesha at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Kesha will perform at Avondale Brewing Company in August.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some big names in music are headed to Avondale Brewing Company.

In the coming months, Avondale Brewing Company will host acts including multiple Grammy-nominated artists like Kesha and Phoebe Bridgers.

For both Kesha and Bridgers, Birmingham will be the only Alabama stop they make in their respective tours.

Kesha’s “Rainbow” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and her song “Praying” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Bridgers, for her part, was nominated for four Grammy awards earlier this year, including in the coveted Best New Artist category.

Below is a schedule of various upcoming concerts at Avondale Brewing Company. Tickets and a more detailed schedule are available here.