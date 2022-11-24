BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Former Alabama football player Kerry Goode and Auburn Basketball player Gary Godfrey are teaming up to beat ALS ahead of this year’s Iron Bowl weekend.

The alumni duo have created the Kerry and Gary Challenge to “defeat ALS”, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, by raising funds for families in Alabama facing ALS challenges. Their website states it costs families that are battling ALS $250,000 per year to care for their patients.

The fundraiser challenge has grabbed the attention of Governor Ivey, who declared the week of Nov. 21 through Nov. 27, 2022, as Kerry & Gary Challenge to Defeat ALS Week.

Fans can donate to represent either the Crimson Tide or Tigers online on the challenge’s official website.

CBS 42’s Dee Jackson interviewed Goode and Godfrey to discuss their thoughts about assisting those in need through the challenge. The full interview video can be viewed below.