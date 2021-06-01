Kayakers find body along Valley Creek in Jefferson County

Part of Valley Creek, where a body was found May 31. (Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators are working to identify a body that was found in Valley Creek Monday afternoon.

At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Valley Creek in Oak Grove following a report of two kayakers who had located a body in the creek. Deputies attempted to recover the body, but due to the extremely rugged terrain in the area, they were unable to safely remove it in the dark.

At 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies and first responders with Concord Fire and Rescue were able to resume recovery efforts and pull the body out.

There has been no positive identification of the body outside of being that of a white man.

Throughout the weekend, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA have been searching for William McNair, Jr. McNair, 33, was reported missing at 6 p.m. Saturday. Deputies and K-9’s immediately went to the area where McNair was last known to have been, where his truck and personal belongings were located. However, McNair was nowhere to be found.

The case is under investigation.