TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kaulton Park in west Tuscaloosa will soon get a major upgrade.

Plans include a new playground, more lighting, a large pavilion and also upgrades to the baseball field, new security cameras and upgrades to the bathrooms.

City councilwoman Raevan Howard says construction work at Kaulton Park will get underway in August.

“I am very excited that we will have new playground equipment,” Howard said. “As you look here, it’s a beautiful park but we don’t have a nice big pavilion and seating as you would at other parks so [including] a pavilion will provide shade and a place people will host events.”

Sherry Elmore and her family are thrilled to hear the good news.

“I think that’s great and a good opportunity, I bet it will also bring property value to our homes,” Elmore said. “And it’s good for the kids around here to come to this newer park and I think it’s a great opportunity for it.”

The project will cost just over $1 million and construction will be finished in spring 2024.