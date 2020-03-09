Kappa Alpha Psi Scholarship Step Show

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Shelby County Alumni Chapter hosted its third annual Step Show to benefit some college-bound Birmingham high school students. The Nupes had an overflow crowd inside the Parker High School Auditorium on Saturday night. The event was co-hosted by Grown and Greek with D.J. Chocolate.

Alumni chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, and Sigma Gamma Rho competed in the step show with precision steps, dance routines, and slick choreography. The Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, inc. was crowned the overall winner. The Birmingham Alumni of Kappa Alpha Psi won in the men’s category. Some of the other fraternal organizations that did not compete, such as the Ques supported the event with their presence and an impromptu performance in the auditorium.

I had the honor of serving as one of the five judges and represented the brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Members of the Shelby County Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi say in the last two years, seven Parker High School Students have received scholarships totaling more than $5000.00. The first year, they provided $1500.00 dollars in scholarships and more than $3500.00 last year. Once all the receipts are counted, the Kappas are hoping to provide around $4,500.00 this year.

They say they couldn’t help the students without the support of the community and the Black Greek Letter organizations that donate to the event through fees submitted to compete. The principal of Parker High Darrell Hudson, who is an Omega Man, says he’s “Pleased to open the doors to the school to support the event.”