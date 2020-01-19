Kanye West performs Sunday Service at conference hosted by Birmingham evangelist

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WIAT) — Kanye West performed Sunday at the “Strength to Stand” conference presented by Birmingham evangelist Scott Dawson.

The rapper and his 135-member Sunday Service choir along with West’s pastor, Adam Tyson performed at the LeConte Center at Pigeon Forge in Tennessee.

They were present for both a 10 a.m. service and a 3 p.m. service at the annual conference.

Kanye performed “Jesus Walks” from 2004 which brought his performance full circle to identify with his relationship with Christ. The 135-piece choir led the audience in a moving version of “How Great Thou Art,” and “Closed on Sunday” was a crowd favorite.

“We were so thankful that Kanye West and his team were willing to come to Strength to Stand this year,” Evangelist Scott Dawson said. “It was an honor to have Kanye and the Sunday Service Choir along with Kanye’s pastor, Adam Tyson, join us for the conference to tell the world about Jesus.”

The Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association has conducted the Strength to Stand conference since 1994 in the Pigeon Forge area, serving more than 250,000 students since the conference began. This year, more than 17,000 students were in attendance at the Sunday services.