TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are searching for a kangaroo that has reportedly been on the loose in Tuscaloosa since Monday.

Residents in north Tuscaloosa reported sightings of a kangaroo around the area of Highway 171 Monday morning. A Tuscaloosa County Animal Control Unit investigator confirmed that as of Wednesday, officers are on the lookout for the animal.

Bigham Farms & Exotics, an exotic animal zoo in Coker, informed the public about the situation via their Facebook page. The company clarified that the kangaroo does not belong to their zoo and is allegedly from the Fayette County area.

Martha Hocutt, an investigator with Tuscaloosa County Animal Control, confirmed that the kangaroo was still on the loose as of Wednesday. She also confirmed that the kangaroo was last seen around the area of Rose Boulevard Tuesday, and they are in collaboration with Bigham Farms to ensure the animal’s safe capture.

The zoo stated it’s important for the public not to approach the marsupial if spotted.

Anyone who spots the animal is encouraged to call the Tuscaloosa County Animal Control at 205-248-5840.