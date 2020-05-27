K-9 officer Stryker retiring after 10 years with Tuscaloosa Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A K-9 officer with the Tuscaloosa Police Department will be retiring from the department after a decade on duty.

Stryker, a Belgian Malinois, will retire from the department after years of service in law enforcement. Stryker was adopted by the TPD from Alabama Canine in 2010. He is trained in narcotics detection and tracking and was used many times on traffic stops and in schools by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force.

Stryker will retire to live with his handler, Ofc. Noah Christian, and his family.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department would like to announce the retirement of Tuscaloosa Police K9 Stryker. 

