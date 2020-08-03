K-9 helps Warrior Police make arrest

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was taken into custody thanks to the help of the Warrior Police Department tracking dog after the suspect fled from the police.

Around 8:10 Sunday morning, Warrior police officers responded to a call at the intersection of Bivens Street and Owens Street in reference to a vehicle accident where it had been reported that a subject had fled the accident scene on foot possibly carrying a firearm.

Throughout the day, Warrior Police responded to numerous calls from citizens who reported sightings of the suspect but officers were unable to locate him.

Around 6:30 p.m., Warrior Police Officer spotted the suspect on Seloca Road in the area of Ballard Trailer Park. Once again the suspect fled and ran into some nearby woods refusing officers commands to stop. Officers then called for Meka, the Warrior PD tracking dog.

Officers then set up a perimeter and Meka was able to track the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody after officers found him hiding behind a house about a mile from where he had ran from officers.

At this time the suspect is being held as “John Doe” because he refused to give officers his name or any other information. Warrior Police say, though, he need to use his real name in order to get out of jail.

