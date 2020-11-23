Juvenile in ‘very serious condition’ stabbed during assault in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault that left a juvenile in “very serious condition” after being stabbed Monday afternoon.
According to WCSO, deputies were alerted to a crime scene on Drummond-Cutoff Road on reports of an assault taking place involving juveniles. One juvenile was stabbed and taken to a Birmingham hospital for treatment.
No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.
