Juvenile in custody after carrying gun near Saks High School, caused heightened security

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Around 7:35 a.m. Friday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a person walking near Saks High School with a gun. According to Randy Reaves, director of safety and security for Calhoun County Schools, the high school was placed on a “secure perimeter” as a precaution.

The Saks High School resource officer, the Anniston Police Department, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, responded to the scene.



The suspect, a 15-year-old male, was located and taken into custody for questioning. The school resource officer recovered the pistol.



There are no injuries. The school is no longer on “secure perimeter”.

Law enforcement is investigating why the 15-year-old had the weapon.

