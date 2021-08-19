Justin Roberts, Anniston Fire Department lieutenant, dies after battle with COVID-19

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Fire Department Lt. Justin Roberts has died at RMC hospital after a battle with COVID-19, the city’s fire chief confirmed Thursday night.

Roberts, a 19-year veteran of the department, had been placed on a ventilator at RMC Friday, according to Anniston Fire’s Facebook.

“Please say a prayer for our brother, Anniston Fire Lieutenant Justin Roberts along with his wife Michelle and son Jake,” the department posted last week. “Justin was placed on a ventilator today at RMC as he fights a battle with COVID-19.”

The department also posted a GoFundMe to help raise money for the family’s expenses.

“We are raising money for our brother, Anniston Fire Lieutenant Justin Roberts along with his wife Michelle and son Jake,” the page says. “We would like to raise funds to help him and his family to take care of any needs that may arise dealing with health and recovery. He’s a great Lieutenant/Firefighter, Husband, Father, Son, Brother and friend! God is good!”

As of Thursday night, 93 donors had already contributed $8,625 towards the department’s $10,000 goal.