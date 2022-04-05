TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother of a 14-year-old killed in a Talladega shooting is frustrated without many answers in her son’s death.

Jeremiah Curry was killed April 2 in the Knoxville Homes community.

Police said officers on patrol heard gunshots near Avenue H and arrived to find the victim in a vehicle on the side of the road.

According to police, the vehicle was shot into multiple times.

“I just feel like justice should be served because my baby didn’t deserve that. I had a good son, it was just the wrong place at the wrong time and that is the part that is killing me the most,” said Ashlee Curry, the victim’s mother.

Curry gave birth to her son as a teenager and said she worked hard to provide for him. Jeremiah Curry was at Zora Ellis Junior High School.

“He wanted to play basketball. He wanted to play football, that is why he was trying to get his grades where they needed to be,” said Curry.

Family members said the teenager was a ‘homebody’ and enjoyed spending time with them.

“He was just a kid that loved his family, loved his friends,” said cousin Maurice Kelly.

Kelly said his cousin didn’t have an enemy and has no idea why someone would want to hurt his family member.

Over the past year, CBS 42 has covered the rise in deadly crime. Multiple shootings have occurred near Knoxville Homes in the past. Several cases remain unsolved.

TPD recently hired a new police chief, Diane Thomas, who previously served as an assistant police chief in Prattville. Kelly hopes she will bring a new perspective to the department.

“The new police chief, my plea to her is get out in these streets and figure out who you working for,” said Curry.

TPD put out a call for tips through a social media post Tuesday. The Curry family hopes others speak up.

“Justice won’t bring him back, but justice will bring me peace,” said Curry.

So far, no information has been released about a potential motive or suspect in the ongoing investigation.

If you can help, you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama at 1-833-AL1-STOP or by downloading the P3 Tips App.

You can also call the TPD tip line at 256.299.0011.