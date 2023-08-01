BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin announced that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African-American woman on the Supreme Court, will speak at the 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing next month.

59 years ago, Ku Klux Klan members bombed 16th Street Baptist church, killing four little girls: Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Carol Denise McNair. Late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King described the bombing as one of the most vicious and tragic crimes ever perpetrated against humanity.

The bombing contributed to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.