‘Justice for Jasiah’: Family of late teen explains release of video showing moments after fatal go-cart accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When Jasiah Scott got home from school one Wednesday in August he had a smile on his face, his mother said. Just a couple of hours later, the 14-year-old was struck by a car while riding a go-cart. Scott died that evening.

Just over a month later, Jasiah Scott’s mother Denise and brothers Jacorey and Jacoby are telling their stories, including why they chose to release video from moments after the accident. That footage, taken from a doorbell camera, shows a child frantically informing Denise that her son was in an accident.

That Wednesday, Aug. 18, Jasiah came home happy.

“He came out of school with a big smile telling me that his substitute teacher said he was a blessing and she was praying for him and she loved him,” Denise Scott told CBS 42. “He was so happy to tell me that.”

After a while, Jasiah told his mom he was going to look for a gas cap for his go-cart, which he had lost. She said that she thought she’d convinced him to ride his bike. She had not, and what happened next changed the Scott family’s lives forever. Jasiah took the go-cart and was struck by a vehicle soon after.

A video, taken from a doorbell camera, was released by the Scott family this week and shows what happened next. In the footage, children from the Midfield neighborhood run to the Scotts’ door and frantically inform Denise her child was in an accident.

(Courtesy of Jacorey Scott)

Scott said that she was getting ready to take a shower when she heard the ring of the doorbell that would shatter her world.

“He’s bleeding,” one boy can be heard saying, clearly in distress.

“Where’s my son,” Denise Scott replied.

Without shoes and in a gown, Denise Scott fled to the scene of the accident.

“I was trying to run behind the ambulance,” she said. “But there were like six police officers to hold me back.”

Officers told Denise that Jasiah had a broken leg or hip, but the reality was much more sinister.

When she arrived at Children’s of Alabama hospital, staff pointed Denise to a conference room. She objected: “My baby’s not in there.” Then, she passed out. When she woke up, Jasiah was receiving CPR.

“But my baby was already gone,” she said.

Jasiah Scott did not have an easy life. Although his family described him as “one of the happiest kids,” he had suffered abuse in his childhood. Denise Scott said that her son had also been in a slump of depression since his grandmother passed away. Through his pain, though, there were glimmers of light that Denise and his brothers, Jacorey and Jacoby, got to witness.

“You know, even in his darkest times, he was still happy,” one of his brothers said. “That boy, I can say even on the day that he passed, he was completely happy. He was doing what he wanted to do and what he felt would make him happy. Just being a kid, to be honest.”

Jasiah also lacked consistent relationships in his life, his mother said– that’s one reason he loved his pit bulls so much, according to Denise.

“He knew his pets weren’t going anywhere,” she said.

Jasiah wanted to be an NBA player, a dream he had told his mother about in detail.

“He loved basketball,” she explained.

“Mom, you’re going to go hotel to hotel with me,” he would tell her. “And then I’ll get me a house. And then I’m going to buy you a sleep number bed, and you’re going to live with me. I’m going to take care of you.”

Jasiah’s absence weighs heavy not just on his family, but on the community.

“The whole neighborhood is lost without him,” his mother said. “It’s completely changed.”

“Midfield City Schools is a close-knit system,” the local superintendent said after the accident, “and a loss of this nature hits deeply within our hearts.”

A month after the tragedy, Jasiah’s family is asking for “justice” in the case, which they said should include charges against the driver who struck the go-cart.

“I hope he ain’t able to sleep at night,” Denise Scott said. “because I damn sure can’t. I’ve got a big old hole in my heart that’s never going to be filled.”

They hope that their releasing the video from the moments after the accident can help show the pain they’ve been through and spur action that might lead to justice for the teen.

Jasiah’s mother is informed her son’s go-cart was struck by a vehicle. (Courtesy of Denise Scott)

“Everybody wanted me to take the video down,” Denise Scott said. “But I wanted them to know: my world was shattered that day. I wanted them to see that my world got shattered.”

“I think that the video being out is a message,” Jacoby Scott said. “With Jasiah’s passing, this isn’t something that we should be quiet on. We should be adamant about road safety and making sure people know not to drink and drive or things like that.”

The night of the accident, Midfield police told CBS 42 that the driver who struck the go-cart was cooperating. A Midfield police department official said Wednesday that they have no current investigation into the case. CBS 42 also reached out to Birmingham police, who family said responded to the accident scene, but a representative referred questions back to Midfield.

In the end, it’s the loneliness that impacts Denise Scott the most.

“It’s been so quiet,” she said. “I’ve been a single mom for 28 years, and so I’ve never been alone. And I’m so alone right now.”

Jasiah’s brother Jacorey says for him it’s the fleeting, misleading feeling that Jasiah might still be here.

“Every time I come to the house,” he said, “I’m just expecting for him to run out the door and be like ‘what’s up Jacorey?’ But it’s just hard. It’s hard to sit here and live the reality that he’s gone.”