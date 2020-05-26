Justice Department defends Alabama absentee ballot rule

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Justice Department is defending Alabama’s requirement to have witnesses sign an absentee ballot.  

The Justice Department filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit challenging election procedures.

The Justice Department said the witness signature requirement is not a violation of the Voting Rights Act. Alabama absentee voters are currently required to submit photocopies of their photo identification and sign the absentee ballot before a notary or two witnesses.

The lawsuit filed by the  NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program asks a federal judge to waive those mandates and force the state to offer curbside voting. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES