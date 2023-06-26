BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Melissa Gullatte, of Birmingham, Alabama, is turning tragedy into triumph as she uses an art-funded scholarship to pay homage to her sister.

In 2021, Gullatte lost her sister, Kristi Metz. The two had been inseparable since a young age, even calling themselves “twins” because of their matching red hair and their small two-year age gap.

Gullatte said they were “absolutely best friends,” bonding over show choir, singing and playing guitar while in high school together. They were both convinced they would become famous, Gullatte said.

“She was just the best,” Gullatte said. “She was very kind-hearted and she always had time for the people around her. And she just always had a joyful smile on her face.”

The most the two had ever been at odds, it seems, was during their time at Auburn University (Gullatte) and the University of Alabama (Metz). Even then, Gullatte said her older sister would come to Auburn games to watch her perform as a majorette.

“Even as adults we lived in the same neighborhood,” Gullatte said.

After Metz passed, Gullatte wanted to find a way to honor her.

One day, inspiration struck when she saw some small watercolors lying in a box from Metz’s desk. Gullatte, herself an artist, had an idea to merge their artwork.

“She also had an interest in water colors,” Gullatte said. “Totally different style than me, but she loved abstract style.”

Kristi Metz’s original abstract watercolors.

The small pieces of art were in colors of pink, blue and white. Immediately, Gullatte thought of her sister’s favorite place to vacation, where they often went as a family: Seaside, Florida.

Gullatte recalled late nights where the kids would go to bed, and the rest of the family would stay up for hours playing board games – specifically their favorite, Code Names.

“She had two little kids,” Gullatte said. “Now, me being a mom as well, I totally understand when she would just say, ‘Life is so chaotic.’ But when we would all go to the beach, it was just so peaceful and fun and worry-free … I think what she liked about it was the peace and the relaxation of the beach.”

Naturally, when Gullatte came across her sister’s abstract art, her mind immediately went to a beach sunset. Using Metz’s paintings as a base concept, Gullatte created artwork of her own to be layered on top. She then scanned in copies of her work, alongside copies of her sister’s, in three pairs, and layered them to create three new pieces of art.

“Everlasting Love” “Sing for Joy” “Wings Like Eagles”

The three pieces – titled “Everlasting Love,” “Sing for Joy” and “Wings Like Eagles” – created the collection “Joy Comes in the Morning.”

“Joy is definitely the word I would use for her,” Gullatte said. “She was just a very joyful person. She certainly was fiery, cause like I said, she was a redhead. But just so joyful. (She) always found the positive in everything and was just so kind.”

Gullatte started selling the art about a month ago through her business Gracefully Made Art, which she started about eight years prior.

“Joy Comes in the Morning” collection.

Not only are the paintings an homage themselves to her sister, but each purchase is soaked in purpose. 100% of the proceeds from the collection will go to a scholarship in her sister’s name at Samford University.

Metz worked in the marketing department at Samford for over five years, in addition to her interior design business that she had started just 6 months before she passed.

“She loved Samford and she loved her coworkers,” Gullatte said. “Working for the University, she interacted with a ton of different people. And so there have been so many people who have told us just really neat stories, or just how she would brighten their day.”

Samford University confirmed that they are currently working to establish a scholarship in Metz’s name, funded by the artwork. Gullatte said she will get to pick what department the scholarship is awarded under, and board members at the University will choose the recipient.

“We’re still just finalizing details,” Gullatte said. “I’m just very excited that I do get to honor her this way and create something in her name that will carry on for a long time.”

Prints of the art can be viewed and purchased here. To see more of Gullatte’s work, visit her website here.