MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the suspension of jury trials through the summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.
In an administrative order, justices said in-person court proceedings can resume beginning May 15 at the discretion of presiding local judges. However, jury trials shall remain suspended until Sept. 14.
The court had earlier suspended in-person court proceedings, although hearings were happening by telephone and video conference.
LATEST POSTS
- Jury trials halted until mid-September
- NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway June 20-21 with no fans
- Dadeville post office burglarized, $10,000 reward offered
- AHSAA cancels all summer competitions due to COVID-19, other changes made
- WATCH: McConnell hits Democrats’ ‘totally unserious’ relief bill; Pelosi speaks