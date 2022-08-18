BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dinosaurs will be invading the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in an event for families and prehistoric enthusiasts that lasts through the weekend.

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America, with its animatronics showing dinosaurs from different eras throughout history. The event will be hosted at the BJCC Friday through Sunday.

Dinosaur fans will have the chance to explore a variety of indoor experiences for the whole family including life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows and more.

Tickets and times are available on Jurassic Quest’s website.