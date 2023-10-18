BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Junior League of Birmingham’s 18th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser began this week to benefit the Junior League’s 28 different community projects.

Those who want to participate can purchase a $40 card here, which allows the shopper to receive up to 20% off of items in over 250 retailers.

Over the past 17 years, the card sales have raised $750,000 for the Junior League.

“We have a great response every year,” Ashley Gooden, Chair of the Junior League Shop Save & Share, said. “The retailers love it – and the community loves it.”

The fundraiser began Thursday and will run through Sunday, October 29.