Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save and Share

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- The Junior League of Birmingham will kick off its 15th annual Shop Save and Share Fundraiser.

This 12-day event gives customers a chance to receive 20 percent off at more than 250 participating retailers with the purchase of a $40 card. These retailers include spas, boutiques, gyms, and outdoor store. Some of the premiere retailers include Kendra Scott, Kate Spade and Tory Burch.

Organizers say 100-percent of the proceeds from the sale of the Shop Save and Share cards benefit the Junior League’s 40 community projects. These projects work to improve the lives of Birmingham women and children. Over the past 15 years, this fundraiser has raised more than $750,000 for various projects.

For more details or to purchase a card, visit www.shopsaveandshare.net.

The fundraiser runs through October 25.