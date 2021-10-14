Junior League of Birmingham hosting Shop Save and Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- The Junior League of Birmingham will host its 16th annual Shop Save and Share fundraiser. It will begin on Wednesday, October 20 and run through October 31.

The 12-day event gives customers a chance to receive 20-percent off and/or exclusive offers at more than 230 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save and card. All the proceeds from the sale of the cards benefit the Junior League’s 30 community projects.

Some of the premiere retailers from this fundraiser include Kendra Scott, J. Crew Factory and Swoozie’s. Organizers say select retailers will be providing online shopping codes and/or curbside pickup options to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

You can find more information on the fundraiser and buy a card at shopsaveandshare.net.