Junior League of Birmingham host diaper drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – The Junior League of Birmingham diaper bank is holding a diaper drive through this week.

The diaper drive will benefit families in need. This week marks National Diaper Need Awareness Week. One in three U.S. families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep a baby toddler clean, dry, and healthy according to the National Diaper Bank Network.

The diaper drive runs through Sunday. Diapers will be accepted at all YMCA locations around the Birmingham Metro area. 

