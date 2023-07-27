BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — July is Fibroid Awareness Month, and health experts are informing the public about uterine fibroids disease.

Fibroids are benign tumors that develop in the uterus. An estimated 70-80% of women will develop fibroids by age 50, however, they are often undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Symptoms can mimic other conditions like endometriosis or pelvic inflammatory disease.

Health experts say some of the key indicators are heavy menstrual bleeding, pressure on the pelvis, frequent urination and constipation. CBS 42 spoke to a local health expert about the treatments available.

“This is a conversation that you have to have with your gynecologist,” said Dr. Tomeka Roberts, a gynecologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s in Birmingham. “We do have medications now that can treat fibroids. We have some outpatient procedures that treat fibroids. There is a newer one out that does like an abrasion of the fibroids where they absorb back into the uterus. There is a myomectomy where we remove the fibroids, and then there is a hysterotomy where we remove the uterus.”

Health experts say fibroids can be detected in women more commonly between the ages of 30 and 40. They are very common in the African American community. About 70-80% of African American women have them.

Doctors say gynecologists can perform an ultrasound and find out if you have them or not.

For more information, visit healthcare.ascension.org.