Judiciary impact from Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Jefferson County, Ala., (WIAT) — COVID-19 has impacted every part of our lives. For some it’s an inconvenience, but for many others it’s been very dramatic especially for families in the court system.

This comes after Governor Kay Ivey and the Jefferson County Commission issued a State of Emergency, which has left The Jjefferson County Courthouse and the District Attorney’s office closed until further notice. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says their handling emergency cases only and doing some video conferencing. “We were at a point where we were presenting at least 350 cases a week to a grand jury and out of those 350, 12 of those were homicides,” says Carr.

Carr says violent cases such as murder or robbery will be booked in and treated in a normal fashion.