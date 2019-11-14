Judge rules against gag order in case against Jeremy Owens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)– Jefferson County Judge Teresa Pulliam ruled against a gag order in the case against Jeremy Owens.

Owens appeared in Judge Teresa Pulliam’s court room Thursday morning for a motion hearing.

The state filed the motion to place a gag order in the case.

Owens is accused of shooting and killing Birmingham Police officer, Sergeant Wytasha Carter in January 2019.

Defense attorneys John Lentine and Ralph Sheffield are representing Owens.

Lentine and Sheffield filed a motion to limit the number of uniformed police officers allowed in the court room during the trial.

Judge Pulliam did not rule on the motion.

November 12, the state announced they would be seeking the death penalty against Owens.

After the hearing, both the defense attorneys and District Attorney Danny Carr declined to comment on the case.