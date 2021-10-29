Judge orders striking Warrior Met Coal miners to stop picketing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A judge has ordered striking miners to stop picketing outside locations owned by a coal company in Tuscaloosa.
Circuit Judge James H. Roberts Jr. on Wednesday issued a restraining order prohibiting the union members from picketing within 300 yards of Warrior Met Coal’s mines and offices.
The company said Monday that the level of violence along picket lines had, “reached a dangerous level over the last week.”
United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil E. Roberts called the restraining order unconstitutional and said it will not break the strike. Miners have been on strike since April.
“The temporary restraining order (TRO) issued yesterday by Judge Roberts continues the State of Alabama’s assault on the rights and freedoms of working families that has been the government’s hallmark during this strike. It contains provisions that are unconstitutional and it reinforces the notion that Americans – at least in Alabama – are not free to enjoy their rights to free speech and free assembly.”United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts wrote in a released statement