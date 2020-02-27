Judge dismisses Alabama Democratic Party lawsuit

FILE – In this July 9, 2007, file photo, former Alabama Secretary of State Nancy Worley arrives the Montgomery County Courthouse,in Montgomery, Ala. A dispute over control of the Alabama Democratic Party is headed to court. Alabama Democratic Party Chair Worley and others filed a lawsuit Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, seeking to stop a faction of the party’s governing committee from meeting this weekend to elect new leaders. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over control of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin dismissed the lawsuit filed by longtime leader Nancy Worley to prevent new Chair Chris England from taking control.

Judge Griffin said he did not have jurisdiction over the internal party dispute. Worley said she was disappointed in the action and is reviewing options, including a possible appeal.

Barry Ragsdale, a lawyer representing defendants in the suit, said they look forward to building the future of the party under England’s leadership.

Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones responded to the news of the lawsuit dismissal:

Sen. Jones response to Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin dismissed the lawsuit against the Democratic Party

