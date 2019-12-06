Judge delays decision on suit over Alabama Democratic chair

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2006, file photo, former Secretary of State of Alabama Nancy Worley answers a question from the media after she certified the results from the general election in Montgomery, Ala. Worley, the chair of Alabama’s Democratic Party, accused the party’s national chairman, Tom Perez, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, of trying to beat “Alabama into submission” by portraying the state party as in a shambles, just the latest twist in an ongoing dispute between state and national party officials. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge says a lawsuit filed by the longtime chair of the Alabama Democratic Party challenging a newly elected leader can continue, at least for now.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin said Thursday he will wait for a decision by the Alabama Supreme Court before deciding whether to dismiss the lawsuit filed by party chair Nancy Worley.

The justices are currently considering an earlier appeal in the dispute. State Rep. Chris England and Worley each claim to be the properly elected state party chair.

The Democratic National Committee recognizes England, but Worley claims his election was illegitimate.

