Judge approves juror questionnaire for Alabama sheriff

FILE – In this July, 9, 2008 file photo, Limestone County, Ala., Sheriff Mike Blakely speaks to the media following the crash of a small airplane. Blakely, who is in his 10th term in office, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, on multiple theft and ethics charges, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office. (Kim Rynders/Athens News Courier via AP)

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge will allow lawyers for a longtime Alabama sheriff indicted on theft and ethics charges to distribute a questionnaire to potential jurors.

News outlets report that Judge Pride Tompkins approved the request in the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Prosecutors didn’t oppose the motion.

Blakely has been sheriff of the north Alabama county for 36 years. He was arrested in August on charges that include accusations of taking thousands of dollars from campaign and law enforcement accounts.

Blakely has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin March 9.

LATEST POSTS