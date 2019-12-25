Judge approves juror questionnaire for Alabama sheriff

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge will allow lawyers for a longtime Alabama sheriff indicted on theft and ethics charges to distribute a questionnaire to potential jurors.
News outlets report that Judge Pride Tompkins approved the request in the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Prosecutors didn’t oppose the motion.
Blakely has been sheriff of the north Alabama county for 36 years. He was arrested in August on charges that include accusations of taking thousands of dollars from campaign and law enforcement accounts.
Blakely has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin March 9.
