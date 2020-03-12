JSU student meets criteria for COVID-19 testing, results pending; classes moving online

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University has announced that a student has met the requirements to be tested for COVID-19.

The student has been named a Person Under Investigation for the virus. The test results are still pending to see if the student has been infected.

According to JSU, the student had fallen ill Sunday after returning from out-of-state. The student allegedly only visited three locations on campus since Sunday and all locations are being cleaned and sanitized at this time.

JSU has also announced that they will be moving all classes online starting March 13. All campus events have also been canceled until further notice.

This afternoon we learned that a JSU student has been declared a Person Under Investigation for COVID-19. This status means that the student met the criteria for testing, but the test results are pending. For full story, visit https://t.co/HnM69nb2Y0 — Calhoun County EMA (@BeReadyCalhoun) March 12, 2020

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS