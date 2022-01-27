JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The talent you can find on an Alabama football field will often stun you, but the Jacksonville State University band – The Marching Southerners – will blow you away.

The Marching Southerners were recently invited to represent the United States and perform at the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France. This comes after the band earning the highest honor for marching bands in the U.S. – the 2022 Sudler Trophy.

JSU announced that the program would be traveling across the Atlantic Ocean for the honor. The band now awaits their assigned music from the D-Day historical committee organizing the ceremony.

“Once you have that kind of tradition, it makes things a lot easier,” Marching Southerner Band Director Dr. Ken Bodiford said about the talent the school attracts. “Students come in with that attitude of ‘we want to be part of one of the best programs.’”

The Marching Southerners earned the Sudler Trophy – what Band Director Dr. Ken Bodiford calls the Heisman Award for marching bands.

JSU’s Marching Southerners have been rapidly rising in the ranks, which has set them invitations like this. In the past, the program was invited to perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee celebration, led the World Peace Parade in front of the pope and were selected to close out the ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

“Every year, when we start band camp, we tell the students these are our standards,” Bodiford said. “Our fans expect us to look as good as we did at the end of the previous season. We have to work really hard to keep that level of performance where we want it.”

It took hard work to earn the invitation. Now it will take work to prepare for the world stage yet again, along with a lot of travel preparations.

“When you’re moving 500 people from Jack State to a football game, that’s a monumental task on its own. Moving them to another country? That takes months of preparation.”

Since the band will be making the trip in two years, some current band members will have graduated. Many, however, are already making plans to stick around.

“I’ve already heard some students say, ‘I’m staying for grad school so I can go on this trip,’” he said. “We may have a lot of graduate students going.”

The Marching Southerners now have two years to fundraise for their trip to Normandy, France in 2024.