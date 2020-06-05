JSU employee tests positive for COVID-19, 3 others exposed

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University has announced that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and was in contact with three other employees.

According to a Facebook post from the university, all four employees will be self-isolating at home for the next 14 days.

