JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jacksonville State University has dedicated its new business building to Hugh D. Merrill, cousin of Alabama Secretary of state John Merrill.

The original building, which was first built in 1970, was destroyed by an EF-3 tornado in March 2018. Merrill Hall is 105,000 square-feet, it features a 300-seat auditorium, three-story atrium, common space, a Finance lab, job interview rooms, classrooms and offices.